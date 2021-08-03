Cancel
Alexander City, AL

Events on the Alexander City calendar

Posted by 
Alexander City Dispatch
 3 days ago

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Live events are lining up on the Alexander City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexander City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0Srz_0bGQlkpL00

Third Thursday Downtown

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Beginning Thursday, April 15th through Thursday, September 16th. Every Third Thursday of the month Main Street Alexander City will have an Art Walk, Live Music, Shopping and Dining. Come downtown...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7Ozr_0bGQlkpL00

Farm Day - Fall 2021 Vendor Fee

Dadeville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 3585 Dudleyville Road, Dadeville, AL 36853

Meadows Farm Day is a fun filled day at the farm to spend time with family and friends all for a great cause!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5yjG_0bGQlkpL00

CCP Third Saturdays

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Clean Community Partnership will re-launch its Third Saturday cleanups starting June 20. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at Broad Street Plaza for pickup supplies and area assignments to help clean up the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lJK9_0bGQlkpL00

Dixie Red at Lake Martin Songwriter’s Festival

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

All Festivals of Alexander City. Festival, Fairs and Celebration Events in Alexander City. City festivals, Religious and Cultural festival events of Alexander City

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ah0Gb_0bGQlkpL00

Friday on the Green

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 27 Russell Farms Rd, Alexander City, AL

Sid Phelps 10 years ago when we started Friday On The Green, Sid Phelps had recently won Kowaliga Idol and became one of the 4 groups that played FOG that year. Since then, Sid finds time in his...

Learn More

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City, AL
With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

