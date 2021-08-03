Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Payne, AL

Live events coming up in Fort Payne

Posted by 
Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 3 days ago

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Fort Payne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Payne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hrbew_0bGQljwc00

Relay For Life Event

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Fort Payne, AL

Relay For Life of Dekalb County is partnering with Cruisin' Dekalb. Friends, family, and survivors, please join us at the Rotary Pavilion for celebration, music, and fun. Contact...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ginFs_0bGQljwc00

Archaeology Tour: St. Clair and Calhoun Counties

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4322 Little River Canyon Rim Pkwy, Fort Payne, AL

Come along with JSU’s Dr. Harry Holstein for a guided archaeology tour of various sites throughout Calhoun and St. Clair counties. We will visit Janney Iron Furnace, a 19th century battlefield and...

Learn More

Friends of the Preserve at Little River Canyon

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4322 Little River Canyon Rim Pkwy, Fort Payne, AL

Friends of the Preserve at Little River Canyon is a non-profit organization to help preserve this beautiful part of our national inheritance. play. promote. protect.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447gwR_0bGQljwc00

Sunset Simmer-Down Paddle Trip

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7104 Desoto Pkwy NE, Fort Payne, AL

DeSoto State Park staff offers this relaxing guided sunset paddle trip on the scenic Little River. Enjoy the peace and quiet of nature as we paddle upstream on the ‘coke bottle clear’ waters of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4sIP_0bGQljwc00

LIFE Conference 2021 - Marked by Mercy

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3610 Gault Ave N, Fort Payne, AL

Pastors Kevin & Amy Gurley invite you to join us on campus and in-person at Word of Life Ministry in beautiful Fort Payne for our annual LIFE Conference. We look forward to seeing our extra-local...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne, AL
122
Followers
302
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Fort Payne, AL
Fort Payne, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Al Relay For Life#Al Come#Al Friends Of#Al Desoto State Park#Al Pastors Kevin#Word Of Life Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy