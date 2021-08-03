Live events coming up in Fort Payne

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Fort Payne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Payne:

Relay For Life Event Fort Payne, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Fort Payne, AL

Relay For Life of Dekalb County is partnering with Cruisin' Dekalb. Friends, family, and survivors, please join us at the Rotary Pavilion for celebration, music, and fun. Contact...

Archaeology Tour: St. Clair and Calhoun Counties Fort Payne, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4322 Little River Canyon Rim Pkwy, Fort Payne, AL

Come along with JSU’s Dr. Harry Holstein for a guided archaeology tour of various sites throughout Calhoun and St. Clair counties. We will visit Janney Iron Furnace, a 19th century battlefield and...

Friends of the Preserve at Little River Canyon Fort Payne, AL

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4322 Little River Canyon Rim Pkwy, Fort Payne, AL

Friends of the Preserve at Little River Canyon is a non-profit organization to help preserve this beautiful part of our national inheritance. play. promote. protect.

Sunset Simmer-Down Paddle Trip Fort Payne, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7104 Desoto Pkwy NE, Fort Payne, AL

DeSoto State Park staff offers this relaxing guided sunset paddle trip on the scenic Little River. Enjoy the peace and quiet of nature as we paddle upstream on the ‘coke bottle clear’ waters of...

LIFE Conference 2021 - Marked by Mercy Fort Payne, AL

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3610 Gault Ave N, Fort Payne, AL

Pastors Kevin & Amy Gurley invite you to join us on campus and in-person at Word of Life Ministry in beautiful Fort Payne for our annual LIFE Conference. We look forward to seeing our extra-local...