Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Rutland calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Rutland News Beat
Rutland News Beat
 3 days ago

(RUTLAND, VT) Live events are coming to Rutland.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rutland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JvWKV_0bGQlhBA00

Knitting and More

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 1 Deer St, Rutland, VT

Want to knit or crochet with a group? Come join us on Tuesday afternoons at 12:30 pm. Meet new friends, work on personal projects, and help with new ones.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tJIN_0bGQlhBA00

The heART of Ukulele

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 16 S Main St, Rutland, VT

You can learn to play ukulele… even if you’ve never played an instrument in your life. Yes, you can learn how to play the Ukulele! The fastest and easiest way to learn how to play ukulele is with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Twn8R_0bGQlhBA00

Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 175 S Main St, Rutland, VT

Presented at The Vermont State Fair Grandstands Tickets on sale 6/18/21 @ 10AM Show your ticket the gate and your fair admission is only $2! Free Parking! Grandstand General Admission: $50 + tax...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DDKX_0bGQlhBA00

Sunny WWE HOF @ WOHW Reunion Round Up

Rutland, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 175 South Main Street, Rutland, VT 05701

WWE HOF SUNNY comes to VT with Scott Wilder Promotions & WOHW No refunds unless guest cancels

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wwrla_0bGQlhBA00

This is My Hive Not Your Hive Scum - Necromunda Dominion Campaign Finale

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 9 Evelyn St, Rutland, VT

We will kick our first Necromunda campaign on Wednesday July 7. We will hold our campaign finale on Sunday August 29. Dominion Campaign July 7 - Week 1 Kick Off July 14 - Week 2 July 21 - Week 3...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Rutland News Beat

Rutland News Beat

Rutland, VT
69
Followers
332
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rutland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Rutland, VT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vt 05701#Scott Wilder Promotions#Necromunda#Dominion Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy