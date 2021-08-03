Rutland calendar: What's coming up

(RUTLAND, VT) Live events are coming to Rutland.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rutland:

Knitting and More Rutland, VT

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 1 Deer St, Rutland, VT

Want to knit or crochet with a group? Come join us on Tuesday afternoons at 12:30 pm. Meet new friends, work on personal projects, and help with new ones.

The heART of Ukulele Rutland, VT

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 16 S Main St, Rutland, VT

You can learn to play ukulele… even if you’ve never played an instrument in your life. Yes, you can learn how to play the Ukulele! The fastest and easiest way to learn how to play ukulele is with...

Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? Rutland, VT

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 175 S Main St, Rutland, VT

Presented at The Vermont State Fair Grandstands Tickets on sale 6/18/21 @ 10AM Show your ticket the gate and your fair admission is only $2! Free Parking! Grandstand General Admission: $50 + tax...

Sunny WWE HOF @ WOHW Reunion Round Up Rutland, VT

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 175 South Main Street, Rutland, VT 05701

WWE HOF SUNNY comes to VT with Scott Wilder Promotions & WOHW No refunds unless guest cancels

This is My Hive Not Your Hive Scum - Necromunda Dominion Campaign Finale Rutland, VT

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 9 Evelyn St, Rutland, VT

We will kick our first Necromunda campaign on Wednesday July 7. We will hold our campaign finale on Sunday August 29. Dominion Campaign July 7 - Week 1 Kick Off July 14 - Week 2 July 21 - Week 3...