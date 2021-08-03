Cancel
Yazoo City, MS

Yazoo City calendar: Coming events

Yazoo City Voice
Yazoo City Voice
 3 days ago

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Live events are coming to Yazoo City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yazoo City:

Card Care Ministry

Madison, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Congregational Care group who meets to pray the prayer list and send encouraging notes.

Etairos HVAC Partner Appreciation Day Cookout & Product Expo

Madison, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 115 Lone Wolf Drive, Madison, MS 39110

Our official celebration of the merger between the three companies and a celebration of our valued partnerships.

Germantown High School PTO Parking 2021-2022

Madison, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:59 PM

Address: 409 Calhoun Station Parkway, Madison, MS 39110

READ EVERYTHING BELOW BEFORE CLICKING THE "TICKETS" BUTTON This is the site that will allow you to purchase your 2021-22 GHS Parking Pass.

Enhanced Conceal Carry

Madison, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 112 Dees Dr, Madison, MS

Enhanced Conceal Carry (two-night class)\nIf you are unable to spend 8 hours in a classroom, the two-night course is for you. This course is for men and women interested in basic gun handling...

MS Kids Triathlon and Double Dash Triathlon

Madison, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 105 Reunion Blvd, Madison, MS

Mississippi's premier Kids Triathlon is coming back to Reunion on Saturday, August 14th, 2021. We will have two kid's age groups, a Junior division (6-10) and a Senior division (11-15). The entire...

