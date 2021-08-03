Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perry, FL

Coming soon: Perry events

Posted by 
Perry News Alert
Perry News Alert
 3 days ago

(PERRY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Perry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Perry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phWAS_0bGQlfPi00

NBHA FL01 at Taylor County Horseman’s Association

Perry, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

NBHA FL01 Saturday August 7th at Taylor County Horseman’s Association EXB STARTS AT 4:30pm $4 each or unlimited for $20 SHOW STARTS AT 6:30PM Order of classes: Open- entry fee $21 Youth- entry fee...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhJ6l_0bGQlfPi00

Car Wash & Hotdogs!

Perry, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

The Church of Gods VLB group will have a Car wash at Ace hardware on the 7th of August starting at 8:30 AM, We will also be selling Hotdogs and chips.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020CJc_0bGQlfPi00

UF IFAS Taylor & Madison County's Cold Tolerant Citrus Production Workshop

Perry, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 203 Forest Park Drive, Perry, FL 32348

Citrus specialist from Georgia and Florida will update you on new varieties, techniques and current data on citrus.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdBHj_0bGQlfPi00

Free Vaccine Clinic

Monticello, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 375 S Water St, Monticello, FL

Get your COVID-19 vaccine for free in the comfortable setting of the library! You will be able to choose between Pfizer or J&J vaccines. Free vaccination will also be available for kids 12 and up...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6MMR_0bGQlfPi00

Annual Membership Dinner

Monticello, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 185 W Washington St, Monticello, FL

Please join us as we celebrate over 50 years of programming in this 131 year old building! Our Annual Membership Dinner is one of the many benefits of being a member at Monticello Opera House...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Perry News Alert

Perry News Alert

Perry, FL
53
Followers
307
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Perry News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monticello, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
City
Perry, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#The Church Of Gods Vlb#J J#Monticello Opera House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy