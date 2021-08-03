Coming soon: Perry events

(PERRY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Perry calendar.

NBHA FL01 at Taylor County Horseman's Association Perry, FL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

NBHA FL01 Saturday August 7th at Taylor County Horseman’s Association EXB STARTS AT 4:30pm $4 each or unlimited for $20 SHOW STARTS AT 6:30PM Order of classes: Open- entry fee $21 Youth- entry fee...

Car Wash & Hotdogs! Perry, FL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

The Church of Gods VLB group will have a Car wash at Ace hardware on the 7th of August starting at 8:30 AM, We will also be selling Hotdogs and chips.

UF IFAS Taylor & Madison County's Cold Tolerant Citrus Production Workshop Perry, FL

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 203 Forest Park Drive, Perry, FL 32348

Citrus specialist from Georgia and Florida will update you on new varieties, techniques and current data on citrus.

Free Vaccine Clinic Monticello, FL

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 375 S Water St, Monticello, FL

Get your COVID-19 vaccine for free in the comfortable setting of the library! You will be able to choose between Pfizer or J&J vaccines. Free vaccination will also be available for kids 12 and up...

Annual Membership Dinner Monticello, FL

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 185 W Washington St, Monticello, FL

Please join us as we celebrate over 50 years of programming in this 131 year old building! Our Annual Membership Dinner is one of the many benefits of being a member at Monticello Opera House...