Newberry, SC

Newberry events calendar

Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 3 days ago

(NEWBERRY, SC) Live events are lining up on the Newberry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newberry area:

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1201 McKibben St, Newberry, SC

IMPORTANT INFORMATION This performance has been rescheduled from Friday, May 21, 2021 at 8:00 P.M. to Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 8:00 P.M. This performance has reduced capacity seating per...

CrossFit Fundamentals Class

Newberry, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1223 Victory Street, Newberry, SC 29108

Our Fundamentals Class is the barrier to entry into Bear Arms CrossFit. This a 3 hour class that focuses on what you need to get started.

Mutts Gone Nuts!

Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1201 McKibben St, Newberry, SC

IMPORTANT INFORMATION This performance has been rescheduled from its original date to October 3, 2021. This performance has reduced capacity seating per governmental restrictions. If you have...

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story

Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1201 McKibben St, Newberry, SC

IMPORTANT INFORMATION This performance has been rescheduled from its original date to Thursday, November 11, 2021. This performance has reduced capacity seating per governmental restrictions. If...

Free Shred Event with Shred360 and Newberry Electric Cooperative August 10 2021

Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 882 Wilson Rd, Newberry, SC

Please help everyone enjoy the “Free Paper Shredding Event” with Shred360 and Newberry Electric Cooperative. In an effort to shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, Attendees are...

Newberry Voice

Newberry Voice

Newberry, SC
With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

