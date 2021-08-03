Mt Sterling calendar: Coming events

(MT STERLING, KY) Live events are lining up on the Mt Sterling calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mt Sterling:

5 Day Film Challenge — GRAC Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 E Main St, Mt Sterling, KY

Form Your Team. Make a Film. 5 Days. Register online and find all details at www.mctgonstage.com.

Sip & Paint with MCTG — GRAC Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 101 E Main St, Mt Sterling, KY

Join Menifee Community Theatre Group for a fundraising Sip & Paint Night at the Gateway Regional Arts Center! Sit back, relax, and have a drink with friends as our instructor Jeneen Spencer guides...

Music in the Round - Carla Gover with Brett Ratliff — GRAC Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 101 E Main St, Mt Sterling, KY

Our program focuses on music heritage and culture connecting them to music of today. It’s called music in the round as it’s an acoustic set with the audience sitting around the musicians so they...

14th Annual Gateway Children's Services Cornhole Tournament Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Join Gateway Children's Services for the 14th Annual Cornhole Tournament during the Small Town America Festival in downtown Mount Sterling. Check in begins at 11:00am and ends at noon in the Upper...

Troop Launch Night for Trail Life & American Heritage Girls Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 925 Woodford Dr, Mt Sterling, KY

Come & see what Trail Life & American Heritage Girls is all about! First Baptist Church of Mt. Sterling, KY is starting two new Christ-centered outdoor programs to serve Montgomery County. - Trail...