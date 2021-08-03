Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Payson, AZ

Payson events coming soon

Posted by 
Payson Post
Payson Post
 3 days ago

(PAYSON, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Payson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Payson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5iPK_0bGQlclX00

The World's Oldest Continuous Rodeo

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1400 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ

Things have come a long way since 1884, when cowboys around Payson got together to compare roping and ranching skills before the big fall cattle roundup. They called it August Doin's. As word got...

Learn More

The Official Payson Pro Rodeo Boots & Bling Dance

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1400 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ

Dust off those boots and make plans now to attend the Rodeo dance Friday night after the World's Oldest Continuous Rodeo performance. Admission is included with your rodeo ticket and $5 for non...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qITOZ_0bGQlclX00

Annual Rim Country Quilt Roundup

Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Payson, AZ

This is a Regional Quilt Show with an AQS Quilt Appraiser, Classes, National Teachers, Lectures, Vendor Mall, Special Exhibit and a Saturday Evening Awards Banquet. Bring a can/package of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1lzC_0bGQlclX00

Fallen Comrade Ceremony hosted by Arizona Care Hospice

Payson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 901 South Westerly Road, Payson, AZ 85541

Join Arizona Care Hospice for an opportunity to experience healing from losses experienced while serving our country.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zLip_0bGQlclX00

Payson, AZ Concealed Carry Class

Payson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 602 Arizona 260, Payson, AZ 85541

This Arizona concealed carry class will qualify you to apply for your Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Payson Post

Payson Post

Payson, AZ
97
Followers
332
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Payson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payson, AZ
Payson, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aqs Quilt Appraiser#Special Exhibit#Arizona Care Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy