Payson events coming soon
(PAYSON, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Payson calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Payson area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1400 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ
Things have come a long way since 1884, when cowboys around Payson got together to compare roping and ranching skills before the big fall cattle roundup. They called it August Doin's. As word got...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1400 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ
Dust off those boots and make plans now to attend the Rodeo dance Friday night after the World's Oldest Continuous Rodeo performance. Admission is included with your rodeo ticket and $5 for non...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: Payson, AZ
This is a Regional Quilt Show with an AQS Quilt Appraiser, Classes, National Teachers, Lectures, Vendor Mall, Special Exhibit and a Saturday Evening Awards Banquet. Bring a can/package of...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 901 South Westerly Road, Payson, AZ 85541
Join Arizona Care Hospice for an opportunity to experience healing from losses experienced while serving our country.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 602 Arizona 260, Payson, AZ 85541
This Arizona concealed carry class will qualify you to apply for your Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit.
