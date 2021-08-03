Payson events coming soon

(PAYSON, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Payson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Payson area:

The World's Oldest Continuous Rodeo Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1400 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ

Things have come a long way since 1884, when cowboys around Payson got together to compare roping and ranching skills before the big fall cattle roundup. They called it August Doin's. As word got...

The Official Payson Pro Rodeo Boots & Bling Dance Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1400 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ

Dust off those boots and make plans now to attend the Rodeo dance Friday night after the World's Oldest Continuous Rodeo performance. Admission is included with your rodeo ticket and $5 for non...

Annual Rim Country Quilt Roundup Payson, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Payson, AZ

This is a Regional Quilt Show with an AQS Quilt Appraiser, Classes, National Teachers, Lectures, Vendor Mall, Special Exhibit and a Saturday Evening Awards Banquet. Bring a can/package of...

Fallen Comrade Ceremony hosted by Arizona Care Hospice Payson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 901 South Westerly Road, Payson, AZ 85541

Join Arizona Care Hospice for an opportunity to experience healing from losses experienced while serving our country.

Payson, AZ Concealed Carry Class Payson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 602 Arizona 260, Payson, AZ 85541

This Arizona concealed carry class will qualify you to apply for your Arizona Concealed Weapons Permit.