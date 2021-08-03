What’s up Douglas: Local events calendar
(DOUGLAS, AZ) Douglas has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Douglas area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: 1st St & Pan American Avenue, Douglas, AZ
Taste El Gallardo de Apson at Agua Prieta Sonora, Peoria, United States on Sun Aug 08 2021 at 12:00 pm
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 43 Howell Ave, Bisbee, AZ
Artists are invited to Bisbee to paint the picturesque hillsides of Tombstone Canyon and the lovely gardens in the Warren District. This is a great opportunity to network with Arizona's many Plein...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 61 Main St, Bisbee, AZ
MG Bailey Plays The Bisbee Grand Saloon at Bisbee Grand Hotel & Bar, 61 Main St, Bisbee, AZ 85603, Bisbee, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Bisbee After 5 is a monthly artwalk that occurs on the Second Saturday of each month in Old Bisbee, Arizona. Over 30 galleries, shops, and restaurants stay open late, until 8:00 pm. Artists...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 2 Main St #1601, Bisbee, AZ
Join us as Bisbee Books & Music welcomes back author Bruce Wilson to our Bisbee Artist Series. Bruce is an Assistant Professor of History at Western New Mexico University in Silver City. He is the...
