What’s up Douglas: Local events calendar

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Douglas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Douglas area:

Taste El Gallardo de Apson Douglas, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1st St & Pan American Avenue, Douglas, AZ

Taste El Gallardo de Apson at Agua Prieta Sonora, Peoria, United States on Sun Aug 08 2021 at 12:00 pm

Annual Bisbee Plein Air Painting Competition Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 43 Howell Ave, Bisbee, AZ

Artists are invited to Bisbee to paint the picturesque hillsides of Tombstone Canyon and the lovely gardens in the Warren District. This is a great opportunity to network with Arizona's many Plein...

MG Bailey Plays The Bisbee Grand Saloon Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 61 Main St, Bisbee, AZ

MG Bailey Plays The Bisbee Grand Saloon at Bisbee Grand Hotel & Bar, 61 Main St, Bisbee, AZ 85603, Bisbee, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Bisbee After Five Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Bisbee After 5 is a monthly artwalk that occurs on the Second Saturday of each month in Old Bisbee, Arizona. Over 30 galleries, shops, and restaurants stay open late, until 8:00 pm. Artists...

Artist Series - Bruce Wilson Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2 Main St #1601, Bisbee, AZ

Join us as Bisbee Books & Music welcomes back author Bruce Wilson to our Bisbee Artist Series. Bruce is an Assistant Professor of History at Western New Mexico University in Silver City. He is the...