Douglas, AZ

What’s up Douglas: Local events calendar

Douglas Voice
 3 days ago

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Douglas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Douglas area:

Taste El Gallardo de Apson

Douglas, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1st St & Pan American Avenue, Douglas, AZ

Taste El Gallardo de Apson at Agua Prieta Sonora, Peoria, United States on Sun Aug 08 2021 at 12:00 pm

Annual Bisbee Plein Air Painting Competition

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 43 Howell Ave, Bisbee, AZ

Artists are invited to Bisbee to paint the picturesque hillsides of Tombstone Canyon and the lovely gardens in the Warren District. This is a great opportunity to network with Arizona's many Plein...

MG Bailey Plays The Bisbee Grand Saloon

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 61 Main St, Bisbee, AZ

MG Bailey Plays The Bisbee Grand Saloon at Bisbee Grand Hotel & Bar, 61 Main St, Bisbee, AZ 85603, Bisbee, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Bisbee After Five

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Bisbee After 5 is a monthly artwalk that occurs on the Second Saturday of each month in Old Bisbee, Arizona. Over 30 galleries, shops, and restaurants stay open late, until 8:00 pm. Artists...

Artist Series - Bruce Wilson

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2 Main St #1601, Bisbee, AZ

Join us as Bisbee Books & Music welcomes back author Bruce Wilson to our Bisbee Artist Series. Bruce is an Assistant Professor of History at Western New Mexico University in Silver City. He is the...

Douglas Voice

Douglas Voice

Douglas, AZ
With Douglas Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

#Local Events#Restaurants#Grand Hotel#Live Events#Agua Prieta Sonora#Az Artists#Bisbee Grand Hotel Bar#Artwalk#Az Join#Bisbee Books Music
