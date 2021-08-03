Cancel
Pampa, TX

Coming soon: Pampa events

Pampa Voice
Pampa Voice
 3 days ago

(PAMPA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Pampa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pampa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBbEh_0bGQlVXK00

Ask a Doula!

Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1224 N Hobart St Suite 8, Pampa, TX

Calling all Pregnant, Postpartum, Breastfeeding and Trying to Conceive women: Are you wanting to gain knowledge of your anatomical rights during check ups, birthing and beyond? Maybe you want tips...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3BqJ_0bGQlVXK00

PAMPAFEST

Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

PAMPAFEST at Pampa Downtown, Pampa, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 10:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AW0aj_0bGQlVXK00

D&D Adventure League

Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 117 W Foster Ave, Pampa, TX

ALL AGES WELCOME! New to D&D but not sure where to start? Well, Mushyhead's Adventures League is the way to go. With workshops on Character building, leveling Characters and of course running the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47deJm_0bGQlVXK00

Dyno Day

Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

We will be having a Dyno Day on August 7th. Come down and find out just how much horsepower that steel horse is making. We will run bikes on the dyno until we get tired or run out of bikes. Cost...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQeCa_0bGQlVXK00

Live Show at the Gem Theatre in Claude, Texas

Claude, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 120 Trice St, Claude, TX

We are performing at the Gem Theatre in Claude Texas, a historic theatre owned by The Armstrong County Museum on August 6th. Our show will end the museum's traveling exhibit El Vaquero and will...

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

