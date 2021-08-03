Cancel
Video from the 1999 SS. Cosmas & Damian Feast

morethanthecurve.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1999, Len LaPenna and Jim Moore attended local feasts at traditionally Italian, Roman Catholic parishes and social clubs and recorded them on VHS. Included were SS. Cosmas & Damian in Conshohocken (along with the Conshohocken Bocce Club), Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Bridgeport, Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Black Horse (Norristown/Plymouth border), Maria Santissima del Soccorso Lodge (MSS) in Norristown, and Holy Saviour in Norristown.

