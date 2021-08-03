Events on the Walterboro calendar

(WALTERBORO, SC) Walterboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walterboro:

Saturday Evening Worship Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 111-113 N Lucas St, Walterboro, SC

Saturday Evening Worship at Powerhouse of Deliverance Apostolic Church, Inc., Walterboro, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 05:00 pm

USC Salkehatchie New Student Orientation (2021) - Walterboro Walterboro, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Walterboro Campus, 807 Hampton Street, Walterboro, SC 29488

Student Orientation is designed to assist freshmen transition into their first year of college.

$5-AHAB'S Game Night Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come join us for a fun night of playing board games and RPG games with friends and family. This is an event that is open for all ages. There is a $5 per person gaming fee.

Reaper's Creeper Con- 1st Annual Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Come out and join us for our 1st annual Reaper's Creeper Con! Lots of unique hand-crafted items which make perfect gifts for all ages. Currently we have 19 resident artisans and 32 consigning...

Volunteer Dinner Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 925 S Jefferies Blvd, Walterboro, SC

Celebration for all the wonderful shelter volunteers, employees and FoCCAS members. Dinner will be served in the Fellowship Hall. Please respond by Sunday, July 25th if you are able to attend. We...