Walterboro, SC

Events on the Walterboro calendar

Walterboro News Flash
 3 days ago

(WALTERBORO, SC) Walterboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walterboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rV1z_0bGQlQ7h00

Saturday Evening Worship

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 111-113 N Lucas St, Walterboro, SC

Saturday Evening Worship at Powerhouse of Deliverance Apostolic Church, Inc., Walterboro, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJknA_0bGQlQ7h00

USC Salkehatchie New Student Orientation (2021) - Walterboro

Walterboro, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Walterboro Campus, 807 Hampton Street, Walterboro, SC 29488

Student Orientation is designed to assist freshmen transition into their first year of college.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZ55a_0bGQlQ7h00

$5-AHAB'S Game Night

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come join us for a fun night of playing board games and RPG games with friends and family. This is an event that is open for all ages. There is a $5 per person gaming fee.

Reaper's Creeper Con- 1st Annual

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Come out and join us for our 1st annual Reaper's Creeper Con! Lots of unique hand-crafted items which make perfect gifts for all ages. Currently we have 19 resident artisans and 32 consigning...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzxJM_0bGQlQ7h00

Volunteer Dinner

Walterboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 925 S Jefferies Blvd, Walterboro, SC

Celebration for all the wonderful shelter volunteers, employees and FoCCAS members. Dinner will be served in the Fellowship Hall. Please respond by Sunday, July 25th if you are able to attend. We...

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

