Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrenceburg, TN

Lawrenceburg calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Lawrenceburg News Beat
Lawrenceburg News Beat
 3 days ago

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Live events are coming to Lawrenceburg.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lawrenceburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGPWN_0bGQlPEy00

Open Gym!

Lawrenceburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 351 Mattoxtown Rd, Lawrenceburg, TN

Open gym is a time to build on the skills you are learning in class or just enjoy some play time! ​This is not a structured class time, however we will have coaches staffed to watch over the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DomvB_0bGQlPEy00

Art Nite: Field of Flowers

Lawrenceburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

As summer comes to a close, let's have some fun and paint flowers Learn to mix and apply acrylic paint - and have fun! Fee $25.00 for supplies and snacks. BYOD (bring your own drinks) Adult drinks...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMwTa_0bGQlPEy00

Beginners Tarot Class

Lawrenceburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:33 PM

Address: 207 E Gaines St, Lawrenceburg, TN

Beginners Tarot Class Saturday August 28th Come by and learn about/discuss tarot and it's many uses You pay $25 and this includes your ticket to the class and any Tarot deck of your choosing to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1By4HV_0bGQlPEy00

Dueling Pianos Second Saturday

Lawrenceburg, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 25A Public Square, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

Dueling Pianos bring outrageous levels of fun to Downtown Lawrenceburg on August 14th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujf1i_0bGQlPEy00

Budget Blinds Ribbon Cutting

Lawrenceburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 25 Public Square, Lawrenceburg, TN

Budget Blinds Ribbon Cutting is on Facebook. To connect with Budget Blinds Ribbon Cutting, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg, TN
206
Followers
320
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Lawrenceburg, TN
Government
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tarot
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy