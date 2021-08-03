Lawrenceburg calendar: Events coming up
(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Live events are coming to Lawrenceburg.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lawrenceburg:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 351 Mattoxtown Rd, Lawrenceburg, TN
Open gym is a time to build on the skills you are learning in class or just enjoy some play time! This is not a structured class time, however we will have coaches staffed to watch over the...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
As summer comes to a close, let's have some fun and paint flowers Learn to mix and apply acrylic paint - and have fun! Fee $25.00 for supplies and snacks. BYOD (bring your own drinks) Adult drinks...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:33 PM
Address: 207 E Gaines St, Lawrenceburg, TN
Beginners Tarot Class Saturday August 28th Come by and learn about/discuss tarot and it's many uses You pay $25 and this includes your ticket to the class and any Tarot deck of your choosing to...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 25A Public Square, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Dueling Pianos bring outrageous levels of fun to Downtown Lawrenceburg on August 14th!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 25 Public Square, Lawrenceburg, TN
Budget Blinds Ribbon Cutting is on Facebook. To connect with Budget Blinds Ribbon Cutting, join Facebook today.
