If you are someone who has refused to get vaccinated for whatever reason, you are probably acutely aware that many people are furious with you. As the Delta Variant surges across states like California and Florida, we face a challenging position for public gatherings. The spread of misinformation, conspiracy theories, and misguided interpretations are taking their toll on the population and the economy. It's insane to think that we might be going backward and looking at new mask mandates and other restrictions that could wipe out businesses that managed to survive during the pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. All because of people that refuse to get vaccinated and venture out unmasked.