A gunman who killed one person and shot at least two others following an argument at a party in Fort Worth, Texas was beaten to death with a brick, authorities said Monday. The violence began just before 1 a.m. at the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive when a partygoer became upset and left. That same man – who was not identified – later came back with someone else and got into an argument with multiple people. During the altercation he shot one person, the Fort Worth Police Department said.