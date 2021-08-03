Live events Belle Glade — what’s coming up

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Live events are coming to Belle Glade.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belle Glade:

Saints Alive Belle Glade, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 17 NW Ave B, Belle Glade, FL

Food, Fun and Fellowship for those age 50 and over.

2021 Back to School Bash Pahokee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us on Saturday, 7th August 2021 as we continue 'PUTTING KIDS FIRST' at out annual BACK TO SCHOOL BASH. This year's event will be held at Martin Luther King (MLK) Park - 100 East 5th Street...

PWPC Worship 9:00 AM Loxahatchee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 13689 Okeechobee Blvd, Loxahatchee, FL 33470

Worship in person inside the worship center or outside on the lawn.

City Commission Meeting Pahokee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join the CIty of Pahokee for the CIty Commission Regular Meeting on the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays of each month from 6:30pm to 9:00pm unless otherwise noted.