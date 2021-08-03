Three Injured in Downtown Carrboro Shooting; Police Investigating

The Carrboro Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on a downtown street Monday night. A release from the department on Tuesday said police officers were alerted of shots fired around 9:45 p.m. on West Main Street. Reports indicate a vehicle entered the parking lot of the Wendy’s on the corner of the street and at least one suspect fired upon another vehicle attempting to leave the parking lot. Carrboro police said between 20 and 25 shots were fired in the incident, which occurred with customers in the restaurant.