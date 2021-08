Massachusetts has a progressive reputation and a legislature that has long been controlled by Democrats, many of whom have supported police and criminal justice reform, especially after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last year. Yet the Bay State also has what the Institute for Justice describes as "the worst civil forfeiture laws in the country," which earned it an F in the most recent edition of the organization's Policing for Profit report. Although reform efforts have been almost uniformly unsuccessful so far, a new report from a special commission established by the legislature in 2019 may finally prompt reconsideration of laws that allow police to take allegedly crime-tainted property based on minimal evidence without proving that the owner did anything illegal.