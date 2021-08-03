Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altus, OK

Altus calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 3 days ago

(ALTUS, OK) Altus has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Altus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdRQ3_0bGQlDtU00

Ice Cream Social @ FUMC

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come have ice-cream and fellowship! We look forward to seeing you! We will have a dunk tank, bounce houses, and yard games! Park in the north parking lot and walk to the west! Stay a little bit...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPb7H_0bGQlDtU00

Concurrent Connection

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2801 N Main St, Altus, OK

Juniors and seniors who will be concurrently enrolled fall 2021...... Come hangout with us at Concurrent Connection located in the The Band Hall! Thursday, August 5th at 1 PM. Meet faculty and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcUkt_0bGQlDtU00

Here Today, PG-13

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Inez Blvd, Altus, OK

Here Today, PG-13 at Altus Afb Theater, 5th St, Altus, OK, Altus, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyQ59_0bGQlDtU00

Cotton Pickin' Chili Cookoff

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 219 N Main St, Altus, OK

Festivities begin at 10 am. There has been attendance of over 2500 people the day of the event with over 50 BBQ, Chili & Salsa entries to taste!!! Cash Prizes & Trophy’s for First, Second & Third...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01JOeg_0bGQlDtU00

Jackson County Fair

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2801 N Main St # A, Altus, OK

The Jackson County Courthouse was built in 1910 of native granite. A noticeable feature of the structure is the artful contrast of the red granite foundation, and most remarkable is the size of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

Altus, OK
92
Followers
303
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altus, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Altus, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Altus Afb Theater#Bbq#Chili Salsa#First Second Third
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy