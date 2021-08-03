Altus calendar: Coming events

(ALTUS, OK) Altus has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Altus:

Ice Cream Social @ FUMC Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come have ice-cream and fellowship! We look forward to seeing you! We will have a dunk tank, bounce houses, and yard games! Park in the north parking lot and walk to the west! Stay a little bit...

Concurrent Connection Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2801 N Main St, Altus, OK

Juniors and seniors who will be concurrently enrolled fall 2021...... Come hangout with us at Concurrent Connection located in the The Band Hall! Thursday, August 5th at 1 PM. Meet faculty and...

Here Today, PG-13 Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Inez Blvd, Altus, OK

Here Today, PG-13 at Altus Afb Theater, 5th St, Altus, OK, Altus, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm

Cotton Pickin' Chili Cookoff Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 219 N Main St, Altus, OK

Festivities begin at 10 am. There has been attendance of over 2500 people the day of the event with over 50 BBQ, Chili & Salsa entries to taste!!! Cash Prizes & Trophy’s for First, Second & Third...

Jackson County Fair Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2801 N Main St # A, Altus, OK

The Jackson County Courthouse was built in 1910 of native granite. A noticeable feature of the structure is the artful contrast of the red granite foundation, and most remarkable is the size of...