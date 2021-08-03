Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunnyside, WA

Events on the Sunnyside calendar

Posted by 
Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 2 days ago

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Sunnyside has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sunnyside:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jamJM_0bGQl8Z600

Granger

Granger, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 121 Sunnyside Ave, Granger, WA

DRIVE-THRU distribution, up to 250 families (or while supplies last). In light of COVID-19 concerns, prepacked emergency food boxes will be distributed that include an assortment of nonperishable...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGjht_0bGQl8Z600

Cote Bonneville Pre Harvest Party

Sunnyside, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Cote Bonneville Pre Harvest Party 8/21/2021 Location: Sunnyside 1413 E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, WA 98944 Celebrate the growing season on August 21st!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irmtS_0bGQl8Z600

Opening Day at the YVFR - Sponsored by Bleyhl Co•op

Grandview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 812 Wallace Way, Grandview, WA

We are ready to Stirrup some FUN at the Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo! Admission for the 2021 YVFR is FREE for attendees. Come out and support our hard working 4-H and FFA members and celebrate our...

Learn More

Beetle Booth at the Yakima Valley Fair

Grandview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 812 Wallace Way, Grandview, WA

Come find us in the horticultural area and learn about Japanese beetle and the threat that it poses in the Grandview area. We'll have lots of educational materials including pictures of Japanese...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhNJg_0bGQl8Z600

Harvest Hayday - Grandview

Grandview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 940 Wine Country Rd STE B, Grandview, WA

SAVE THE DATE!! We are so excited to announce that our Harvest Hayday is scheduled for Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10:00am-2:00pm at our Grandview location. This is a free, family friendly...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside, WA
58
Followers
285
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grandview, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Sunnyside, WA
Government
City
Granger, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
City
Grandview, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Wa#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy