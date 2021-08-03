Events on the Sunnyside calendar

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Sunnyside has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sunnyside:

Granger Granger, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 121 Sunnyside Ave, Granger, WA

DRIVE-THRU distribution, up to 250 families (or while supplies last). In light of COVID-19 concerns, prepacked emergency food boxes will be distributed that include an assortment of nonperishable...

Cote Bonneville Pre Harvest Party Sunnyside, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Cote Bonneville Pre Harvest Party 8/21/2021 Location: Sunnyside 1413 E Edison Ave, Sunnyside, WA 98944 Celebrate the growing season on August 21st!

Opening Day at the YVFR - Sponsored by Bleyhl Co•op Grandview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 812 Wallace Way, Grandview, WA

We are ready to Stirrup some FUN at the Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo! Admission for the 2021 YVFR is FREE for attendees. Come out and support our hard working 4-H and FFA members and celebrate our...

Beetle Booth at the Yakima Valley Fair Grandview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 812 Wallace Way, Grandview, WA

Come find us in the horticultural area and learn about Japanese beetle and the threat that it poses in the Grandview area. We'll have lots of educational materials including pictures of Japanese...

Harvest Hayday - Grandview Grandview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 940 Wine Country Rd STE B, Grandview, WA

SAVE THE DATE!! We are so excited to announce that our Harvest Hayday is scheduled for Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10:00am-2:00pm at our Grandview location. This is a free, family friendly...