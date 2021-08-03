Uvalde events calendar

(UVALDE, TX) Uvalde has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Uvalde area:

STONEY LARUE Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:55 PM

Address: 2 River Rd, Concan, TX

Buy Stoney Larue tickets to see the best pop and rock music acts live and in-person on Sat, Aug 7, 2021 9:00 pm at House Pasture Cattle Co in Concan, TX.

Metalachi Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 300 E Main St, Uvalde, TX

The Uvalde Main Street program welcomes Metalachi for a night of heavy metal favorites set to the unique mariachi arrangements of the one and only Metalachi. Opening for the world's only heavy...

River Road Rally Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 21488 TX-127, Concan, TX

For availability and booking, please contact property directly. Lodging info can be found here For other questions about planning your getaway, contact Texas Hill Country River Region:21170...

Buddy Vargas at Broadway 830/ Uvalde Radio Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 E Main St, Uvalde, TX

Brought to you by winner of Best Internet Radio Station for 2020 , Uvalderadio.net Radio interview 4-5p followed by performance at Broadway 830 7-10p. Country originals, country covers and more.

Corks & Kegs Queso Fest 2021 Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 379-443 E Main St, Uvalde, TX

Join in on the fun at Corks and Kegs Queso Fest! Compete for Best Queso Team title, or come for the food, music, wine/beer tasting, and chips!