Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
 2 days ago

(CLEVELAND, GA) Live events are coming to Cleveland.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cleveland area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OD1V_0bGQkylE00

Membership Happy Hour

Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1939 Helen Hwy, Cleveland, GA

Kick off the weekend right by attending our upcoming Membership Happy Hour! This is a great opportunity to mingle with old friends and meet some new faces too. Food & Drink On Own

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZ74F_0bGQkylE00

Lindsay Beth Harper

Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Address: 1717 Hwy 255 S, Cleveland, GA

Lindsay Beth Harper is an Alt. Country/Americana singer-songwriter from the mountains of Blue Ridge, Ga. She combines sounds of traditional and modern country with poetic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7i4y_0bGQkylE00

Owl and Friends Encounter in Cleveland

Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Learn about and handling owls, hawks, and other feathered friends! Get up-close and personal while observing these amazing creatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCt2o_0bGQkylE00

I Surrender

Cleveland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1242 Old Blue Creek Road, Cleveland, GA 30528

Do you need a time of relaxation, worship and prayer? You will be surrounded by nature and uplifting women!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9zkk_0bGQkylE00

Summer Session 3-Camp Barney Medintz (Cleveland, GA)

Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4165 Hwy 129 N, Cleveland, GA

This session is for campers age 8-18. Click here for more information! Summer Camp Registration for Campers and CITs now OPEN! Register Today! We have updated our Fee Structure - Click Here to...

Cleveland, GA
ABOUT

With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

