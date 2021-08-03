Cleveland calendar: Coming events

(CLEVELAND, GA) Live events are coming to Cleveland.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cleveland area:

Membership Happy Hour Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1939 Helen Hwy, Cleveland, GA

Kick off the weekend right by attending our upcoming Membership Happy Hour! This is a great opportunity to mingle with old friends and meet some new faces too. Food & Drink On Own

Lindsay Beth Harper Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Address: 1717 Hwy 255 S, Cleveland, GA

Lindsay Beth Harper is an Alt. Country/Americana singer-songwriter from the mountains of Blue Ridge, Ga. She combines sounds of traditional and modern country with poetic...

Owl and Friends Encounter in Cleveland Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Learn about and handling owls, hawks, and other feathered friends! Get up-close and personal while observing these amazing creatures.

I Surrender Cleveland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1242 Old Blue Creek Road, Cleveland, GA 30528

Do you need a time of relaxation, worship and prayer? You will be surrounded by nature and uplifting women!

Summer Session 3-Camp Barney Medintz (Cleveland, GA) Cleveland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4165 Hwy 129 N, Cleveland, GA

This session is for campers age 8-18. Click here for more information! Summer Camp Registration for Campers and CITs now OPEN! Register Today! We have updated our Fee Structure - Click Here to...