Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hannibal, MO

What’s up Hannibal: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Hannibal Times
Hannibal Times
 2 days ago

(HANNIBAL, MO) Live events are coming to Hannibal.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hannibal area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Q80M_0bGQkxsV00

Music Under the Stars

Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 120 N Main St, Hannibal, MO

Enjoy Music Under the Stars with a performance on Historic Hill Street between Sam’s Boyhood Home and the Becky Thatcher House. This event showcases local area musicians as well as regional...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FlGEZ_0bGQkxsV00

Coffee for Kids Tour - Hannibal

Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 8965 Hwy 36, #2, Hannibal, MO 63401

Join us for coffee and an inside look at child advocacy!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmgby_0bGQkxsV00

Alice In Wonderland Top Hats

Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 Bird Street, Hannibal, MO 63401

This is a make and take class where you can create an Alice in Wonderland Top Hat

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQBDt_0bGQkxsV00

East Coast Swing Dance August 27

Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 YMCA Dr, Hannibal, MO

Beginners Lesson 7pm-7:15pm General Lesson 7:15pm-7:40pm Open Dance 7:40pm-8:30pm Free to attend! All experience levels are welcome! We will start each lesson by covering the base step and simple...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18yEV4_0bGQkxsV00

Central Park Farmers Market

Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Hannibal, MO

The Hannibal Central Park Farmers’ Market is held each Saturday morning from 7:30 a.m. to noon. You can find us on the west end of Central Park at Fifth Street and Broadway in downtown Hannibal...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hannibal Times

Hannibal Times

Hannibal, MO
101
Followers
296
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hannibal Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hannibal, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Hannibal, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#West End#Dance#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy