What’s up Hannibal: Local events calendar

(HANNIBAL, MO) Live events are coming to Hannibal.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hannibal area:

Music Under the Stars Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 120 N Main St, Hannibal, MO

Enjoy Music Under the Stars with a performance on Historic Hill Street between Sam’s Boyhood Home and the Becky Thatcher House. This event showcases local area musicians as well as regional...

Coffee for Kids Tour - Hannibal Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 8965 Hwy 36, #2, Hannibal, MO 63401

Join us for coffee and an inside look at child advocacy!

Alice In Wonderland Top Hats Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 Bird Street, Hannibal, MO 63401

This is a make and take class where you can create an Alice in Wonderland Top Hat

East Coast Swing Dance August 27 Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 YMCA Dr, Hannibal, MO

Beginners Lesson 7pm-7:15pm General Lesson 7:15pm-7:40pm Open Dance 7:40pm-8:30pm Free to attend! All experience levels are welcome! We will start each lesson by covering the base step and simple...

Central Park Farmers Market Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Hannibal, MO

The Hannibal Central Park Farmers’ Market is held each Saturday morning from 7:30 a.m. to noon. You can find us on the west end of Central Park at Fifth Street and Broadway in downtown Hannibal...