Morgan City, LA

Morgan City events coming up

Posted by 
Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 2 days ago

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Morgan City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morgan City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwO35_0bGQkwzm00

Back to School 2021

Franklin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

🚨🚨🚌🚌The summer is slowly (😜) coming to an end, and with that, comes the beginning of school. K and L will be hosting a back to school event on August 7th to help get students, parents and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nwnrv_0bGQkwzm00

Casie & Jonny at The Mosquito Bar

Morgan City, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1498 E Stephensville Rd, Morgan City, LA

Casie & Jonny at The Mosquito Bar at Mosquito Bar, 1498 E Stephensville Rd, Morgan City, LA 70380, Morgan City, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34iwFY_0bGQkwzm00

Arts & Craft Show

Patterson, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 Stable Rd #3, Patterson, LA

Arts & Craft Show in PATTERSON, LA Not a Subscriber? Click Here for Details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNPhe_0bGQkwzm00

LOR @ Timmy T's

Morgan City, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 6815 LA-182, Morgan City, LA

LOR @ Timmy T's at Timmy T’s, 6815 HWY 182, Morgan City, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ef5Ib_0bGQkwzm00

3rd Annual Guatemala Mission Golf Tournament

Patterson, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 400 Cotton Road, Patterson, LA

100% of this event supports all projects and education scholarship programs. All missionaries pay 100% of their own way in support of our poor brothers and sisters in Guatemala. We sincerely thank...

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City, LA
ABOUT

With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

