Morgan City events coming up

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Morgan City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morgan City:

Back to School 2021 Franklin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

🚨🚨🚌🚌The summer is slowly (😜) coming to an end, and with that, comes the beginning of school. K and L will be hosting a back to school event on August 7th to help get students, parents and...

Casie & Jonny at The Mosquito Bar Morgan City, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1498 E Stephensville Rd, Morgan City, LA

Casie & Jonny at The Mosquito Bar at Mosquito Bar, 1498 E Stephensville Rd, Morgan City, LA 70380, Morgan City, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Arts & Craft Show Patterson, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 Stable Rd #3, Patterson, LA

Arts & Craft Show in PATTERSON, LA Not a Subscriber? Click Here for Details

LOR @ Timmy T's Morgan City, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 6815 LA-182, Morgan City, LA

LOR @ Timmy T's at Timmy T’s, 6815 HWY 182, Morgan City, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 09:00 pm

3rd Annual Guatemala Mission Golf Tournament Patterson, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 400 Cotton Road, Patterson, LA

100% of this event supports all projects and education scholarship programs. All missionaries pay 100% of their own way in support of our poor brothers and sisters in Guatemala. We sincerely thank...