Mineral Wells, TX

Mineral Wells calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 2 days ago

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Mineral Wells calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mineral Wells area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ceibm_0bGQkpoh00

GRAND OPENING - Bryton + Co DIY Studio

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Welcoming all our friends and neighbors to a 🎨GRAND OPENING🎨 celebration of Mineral Wells newest creative space! 🍭 Enjoy refreshments, HUGE giveaways, door prizes and discounted crafts all day...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMpvj_0bGQkpoh00

4th Annual Chuckwagon Days

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 401 SW 1st St, Mineral Wells, TX

Thank you Mineral Wells, we couldn't have done it without you. Join us as we celebrate our 4th anniversary. Sample authentic chuckwagon cooking, shop the many vendors that will be here, live music...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHGIi_0bGQkpoh00

Crazy About Film Festival - Short Film Competition

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 401 North Oak Avenue, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

35 short films. One $500 prize. Who wins? You decide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stM4q_0bGQkpoh00

HHGC 2 Person Scramble

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 4801 US-180, Mineral Wells, TX

Two day scramble, more details to follow. Proshop 940-325-8403 You may also like the following events from Holiday Hills Golf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NOkrJ_0bGQkpoh00

Crazy Crawl 2021

Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 209 Northwest 6th St, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

After the Crazy Water Festival is over Crawl downtown Mineral Wells for some special Crazy cocktails and eats!

Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells, TX
With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

