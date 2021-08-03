Mineral Wells calendar: Events coming up

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Mineral Wells calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mineral Wells area:

GRAND OPENING - Bryton + Co DIY Studio Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Welcoming all our friends and neighbors to a 🎨GRAND OPENING🎨 celebration of Mineral Wells newest creative space! 🍭 Enjoy refreshments, HUGE giveaways, door prizes and discounted crafts all day...

4th Annual Chuckwagon Days Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 401 SW 1st St, Mineral Wells, TX

Thank you Mineral Wells, we couldn't have done it without you. Join us as we celebrate our 4th anniversary. Sample authentic chuckwagon cooking, shop the many vendors that will be here, live music...

Crazy About Film Festival - Short Film Competition Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 401 North Oak Avenue, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

35 short films. One $500 prize. Who wins? You decide.

HHGC 2 Person Scramble Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 4801 US-180, Mineral Wells, TX

Two day scramble, more details to follow. Proshop 940-325-8403 You may also like the following events from Holiday Hills Golf

Crazy Crawl 2021 Mineral Wells, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 209 Northwest 6th St, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

After the Crazy Water Festival is over Crawl downtown Mineral Wells for some special Crazy cocktails and eats!