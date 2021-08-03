Events on the Bainbridge calendar

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Bainbridge calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bainbridge:

CHURCH SESSION MEETING Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge, GA

Our Church Session members meet the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m.

River Town Days Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Boat Basin Cir, Bainbridge, GA

The River Town Days Committee is pleased to announce that our 2021 festival with feature several musical performances in addition to this year’s headliner, Uncle Kracker! ADMISSION IS FREE! Join...

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Bainbridge, GA ServSafe® Certification, Bainbridge, GA 39818

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Funeral service Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 502 S Scott St, Bainbridge, GA

Here is Mancy Pearl Shoupe Spooner’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say...

WEDNESDAY FATH DISCUSSION Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:35 PM

Address: 200 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge, GA

Please join us for Pastor John’s Wednesday night Bible study each Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.