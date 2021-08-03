Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bainbridge, GA

Events on the Bainbridge calendar

Posted by 
Bainbridge Digest
Bainbridge Digest
 2 days ago

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Bainbridge calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bainbridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fumA2_0bGQkmPk00

CHURCH SESSION MEETING

Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge, GA

Our Church Session members meet the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HgCR_0bGQkmPk00

River Town Days

Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Boat Basin Cir, Bainbridge, GA

The River Town Days Committee is pleased to announce that our 2021 festival with feature several musical performances in addition to this year’s headliner, Uncle Kracker! ADMISSION IS FREE! Join...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcU4X_0bGQkmPk00

Bainbridge, GA ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Bainbridge, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Bainbridge, GA ServSafe® Certification, Bainbridge, GA 39818

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpxD4_0bGQkmPk00

Funeral service

Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 502 S Scott St, Bainbridge, GA

Here is Mancy Pearl Shoupe Spooner’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say...

Learn More

WEDNESDAY FATH DISCUSSION

Bainbridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:35 PM

Address: 200 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge, GA

Please join us for Pastor John’s Wednesday night Bible study each Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge, GA
164
Followers
317
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bainbridge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bainbridge, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Bainbridge, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Ga Our Church Session#Ga Servsafe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy