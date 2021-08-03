Cancel
River Falls, WI

River Falls calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
River Falls News Alert
River Falls News Alert
 2 days ago

(RIVER FALLS, WI) River Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in River Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YYjV_0bGQkisq00

Garret Mcphae Music

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: W10829 875th Ave, River Falls, WI

Visit us for musical entertainment on the patio while savoring some Belle Vinez wine and brick oven options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5x8d_0bGQkisq00

Steve Kenny Quartet Live at Music in the Park!

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

We are once again thrilled to welcome back local Jazz Trumpeter Steve Kenny and his quartet to our 2021 Music in the Park concert series. Steve always has the finest musicians, and brings a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxLTO_0bGQkisq00

Food Truck Friday: Up In Smoke

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 990 Antler Ct, River Falls, WI

Up In Smoke is back on the grill firing up the best of the best for you during Food Truck Friday! Don't be shy, swing out for a bite of brisket and wash it down with a freshly poured Rush River...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35JQLQ_0bGQkisq00

Live @ The Garage Bikes + Brews

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 109 W Cedar St, River Falls, WI

Live @ The Garage Bikes + Brews Hosted By Bryan Anderson - Musician. Event starts at Sat Aug 21 2021 at 05:00 pm and happening at River Falls., BUT WAIT! THERES MORE BEER AND MUSIC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTf6i_0bGQkisq00

The Red Velvet Cake War at River Falls Community Theatre

River Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The playwrights of Dearly Departed and The Dixie Swim Club invite you to a family reunion. In this Southern-fried comedy the Verdeen cousins - Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmie Wyvette - have agreed...

