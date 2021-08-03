Cancel
Susanville, CA

Events on the Susanville calendar

Posted by 
Susanville Daily
Susanville Daily
 2 days ago

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Susanville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Susanville area:

Lassen County Farmers' Market

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: Pancera Plaza, Susanville, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October 2, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location: South Gay Street

SOUL POSSE @ Blues & Brews

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 705-670 US-395, Susanville, CA

SOUL POSSE @ Blues & Brews is on Facebook. To connect with SOUL POSSE @ Blues & Brews, join Facebook today.

Street Rod Extravaganza

Chester, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 278 Main Street Suite 3 (third floor, Chester, CA

Plan to join us for the 34th annual Street Rod Extravaganza to be held in Chester California on the banks of the Feather River. Cars of all descriptions are welcome with 10 classes to receive...

Sawdust & Glitter Workshop

Chester, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 216 Main St, Chester, CA

We will be making custom decorative trays built local with rough cut pine from Collins. You will have several color, transfer and handle options to customize your tray to fit your decor. 45 each...

Diamond Mountain Speedway Open Show Day 1

Susanville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 195 Russell Ave, Susanville, CA

Open Show Day 1 IMCA MODIFIEDS, IMCA SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, MINI STOCKS Pit meeting at 5pm. Grandstands open at 5pm. Due to not having enough room in the pits, camp trailers, extra pit cars, and...

With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

