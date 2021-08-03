Live events Mattoon — what’s coming up

(MATTOON, IL) Live events are coming to Mattoon.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mattoon:

Volunteering: Friendship Garden Crew Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1698 Lafayette Ave, Mattoon, IL

Find yourself with a Thursday afternoon open? Join the Conservation Crew at friendship Garden to help with weeding, clean up, and other basic maintenance projects. Please bring gloves and a...

Last Chance Tri Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 221 N 16th St, Mattoon, IL

The Last Chance Triathlon at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA is the perfect tri for beginners and more experienced triathletes.

August Flea Market Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 700 Broadway Ave E, Mattoon, IL

Socially Distanced Flea Market! Message us on Facebook or email lnorris@ruralking.com to sign up!

Escape Room Mattoon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2204 Dewitt Ave E, Mattoon, IL

Clue Into the Woods: An Outdoor Escape Room Experience Are you ready to roll the dice and go into the woods? We will give you a Clue - this outdoor escape room experience is larger than Life...

Sexy Hair Advanced Barbering Mattoon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1016 Broadway Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938

Learn how to refine and customize cutting and finishing to your male clientele.