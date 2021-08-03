Belen events calendar

(BELEN, NM) Belen is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belen:

Eternal Patrol: America’s Lost Submarines Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Courthouse Rd, Los Lunas, NM

Valencia County historian John Taylor will discuss a brief history of submarines, with a focus on the 52 submarines that were lost during World War II.

911 Special Board Meeting - Public Hearing Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 123 Don Pasqual Rd NW, Los Lunas, NM

Public Hearing Notice: The VRECC Board is proposing to increase the dollar amount on calls for service to all contracted agencies from eight dollars and forty-six cents per call ($8.46) to nine...

Hiring Event for Part Time Brand Ambassador Bosque Farms, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Apply Today - New Career Opportunities With a Diverse Portfolio of Clients. Corporate, In-Store, Full-time and Part-time Employment Options. Work in IT, Human Resources, Marketing, and More.

Bosque Farms Growers Market Bosque Farms, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1024-1062 N Bosque Loop, Bosque Farms, NM

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:1090 North Bosque Loop

Belen Farmers' Market Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 315 N 4th St, Belen, NM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 18 - October 29, 2021Fridays, 4pm - 7 pm Location:Anna Becker Park in Belen near Reinken 3rd