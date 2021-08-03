Cancel
Defuniak Springs, FL

Live events on the horizon in Defuniak Springs

Defuniak Springs Journal
 2 days ago

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Live events are coming to Defuniak Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Defuniak Springs:

2021 National Summit Day Hike

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Florida Trail, Defuniak Springs, FL

National Summit Day is a celebration of summits and those who climb them. We'll celebrate National Summit Day by getting out and enjoying our local summits. We'll start out early with a short hike...

Pepper Jelly Workshop, Crestview, Aug 10

Crestview, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 3098 Airport Rd, Crestview, FL 32539

Join us for a hands-on workshop to learn safe water-bath canning methods.

Childbirth Class

Crestview, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 125 Redstone Ave., Suite B, Health Resource Center (HRC), Crestview, FL 32539

The maternity staff at North Okaloosa Medical Center is here to help you and your family prepare for your new baby.

Farmer’s Market

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Beginning Saturday, March 20, 2021, and running through Saturday, November 20, 2021, Main Street DeFuniak Springs hosts its weekly Farmer’s Market. Held between the S. 8th and S. 7th St. blocks on...

October 2021 - Harvest Festival & Wine Club Pickup — Chautauqua Vineyards & Winery

Defuniak Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 364 Hugh Adams Rd, Defuniak Springs, FL

Free Wine Tastings | Wine Club Pickup | Art & Craft Vendors| Food | Live Entertainment

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

