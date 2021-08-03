Cancel
Nogales, AZ

Nogales calendar: What's coming up

Nogales Times
 2 days ago

(NOGALES, AZ) Live events are coming to Nogales.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nogales:

Weekends Blockchain Training Course for Beginners Nogales

Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 2021 N Grand Ave, Nogales, AZ

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Blockchain training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weekends. About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Blockchain Training Classes <--- Phone...

New Season Art Exhibits Opening Reception

Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: #9 Plaza Rd, Tubac, AZ

Members’ Open Exhibit 2021 August 13 @ 5:00 pm - September 26 @ 5:00 pm TCA’s annual non-juried member’s exhibit opens the new 2021-2022 season with a reception open to the public on Friday...

Open Talent Night

Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 730 N Hilltop Dr, Nogales, AZ

Hilltop Gallery wants you! If you have a talent you want to share with the community, let us know! Are you a musician? Painter? Dancer? Singer? Or, do you just enjoy the arts? Whatever your talent...

Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market (Patagonia Fall Festival)

Patagonia, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

The 2021 event will take on a new feel in the community of Patagonia, AZ, with a reduced capacity and focus on supporting the entire Sky Islands communities. In light of the tremendous toll the...

WeekendZona: Art and Zen in the Sky Islands

Patagonia, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 309 W McKeown Avenue, Patagonia, AZ 85624

Join us for a weekend of Art and Zen in Arizona's Sky Islands. Tickets include lodging, meals, gratuity, and group activities!

Nogales, AZ
With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

