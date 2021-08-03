Nogales calendar: What's coming up

(NOGALES, AZ) Live events are coming to Nogales.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nogales:

Weekends Blockchain Training Course for Beginners Nogales Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 2021 N Grand Ave, Nogales, AZ

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Blockchain training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weekends. About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Blockchain Training Classes <--- Phone...

New Season Art Exhibits Opening Reception Tubac, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: #9 Plaza Rd, Tubac, AZ

Members’ Open Exhibit 2021 August 13 @ 5:00 pm - September 26 @ 5:00 pm TCA’s annual non-juried member’s exhibit opens the new 2021-2022 season with a reception open to the public on Friday...

Open Talent Night Nogales, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 730 N Hilltop Dr, Nogales, AZ

Hilltop Gallery wants you! If you have a talent you want to share with the community, let us know! Are you a musician? Painter? Dancer? Singer? Or, do you just enjoy the arts? Whatever your talent...

Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market (Patagonia Fall Festival) Patagonia, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

The 2021 event will take on a new feel in the community of Patagonia, AZ, with a reduced capacity and focus on supporting the entire Sky Islands communities. In light of the tremendous toll the...

WeekendZona: Art and Zen in the Sky Islands Patagonia, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 309 W McKeown Avenue, Patagonia, AZ 85624

Join us for a weekend of Art and Zen in Arizona's Sky Islands. Tickets include lodging, meals, gratuity, and group activities!