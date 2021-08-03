Pikeville calendar: What's coming up

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Pikeville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pikeville area:

Newsboys at Appalachian Wireless Arena Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 Cumberland Ct, Pikeville, KY

Newsboys VENUE: Appalachian Wireless Arena - Pikeville, KY DATE: 29 October, 2021, 07:00 PM

Uncaged: The Untold Stories From The Cast Of Tiger King Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 126 Main St, Pikeville, KY

The Appalachian Wireless Arena presents Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King Sunday, November 21, 2021. Come and hear the rest of the story from the cast of the wildly popular...

Rodney Carrington Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 126 Main St, Pikeville, KY

This event has been rescheduled from November of 2020. Country comedian and musician Rodney Carrington brings his stand-up routine to Pikeville, November 11, 2021. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. VIP...

Annual Conference | Agriculture with Altitude: Scaling to New Heights Pikeville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 849 Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville, KY 41501

Agriculture with Altitude: Scaling to New Heights, will provide our members with the opportunity to be together, learn and celebrate!

Pikeville Pride 2021! Pikeville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

SAVE THE DATE and join us October 16, 2021 for a day full of inclusion, affirmation, and lots of rainbows! 12-5PM Pikeville City Park in downtown Pikeville, KY. Live music, drag entertainment...