Pikeville calendar: What's coming up
(PIKEVILLE, KY) Pikeville is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Pikeville area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 101 Cumberland Ct, Pikeville, KY
Newsboys VENUE: Appalachian Wireless Arena - Pikeville, KY DATE: 29 October, 2021, 07:00 PM
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 126 Main St, Pikeville, KY
The Appalachian Wireless Arena presents Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King Sunday, November 21, 2021. Come and hear the rest of the story from the cast of the wildly popular...
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM
Address: 126 Main St, Pikeville, KY
This event has been rescheduled from November of 2020. Country comedian and musician Rodney Carrington brings his stand-up routine to Pikeville, November 11, 2021. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. VIP...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 849 Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville, KY 41501
Agriculture with Altitude: Scaling to New Heights, will provide our members with the opportunity to be together, learn and celebrate!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
SAVE THE DATE and join us October 16, 2021 for a day full of inclusion, affirmation, and lots of rainbows! 12-5PM Pikeville City Park in downtown Pikeville, KY. Live music, drag entertainment...
Comments / 0