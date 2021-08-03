Elko calendar: Coming events

(ELKO, NV) Live events are lining up on the Elko calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elko:

Stevie Stone Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 Commercial St, Elko, NV

Stevie Stone and Twistello at Club Silver Dollar at 2021-08-07

MSHA Surface New Miner – Day 2 Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 204 Cottonwood Dr, Elko, NV

MSHA New Miner is a 24 hour course taught. in two 12 hr days. Attendance requires a computer/device with a working webcam and speakers. We suggest testing your device prior to class to assure...

Lamoille Farmer's Market — Lotspeich Family Farm Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: Lamoille, NV

Take the scenic drive out to the Lamoille Schoolhouse and join us for this month’s Lamoille Farmer’s Market! As always, we’ll have a great selection of fresh, seasonal produce and you can...

Classic Film Fest in the Park - Father Goose, 1964 Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1515 Idaho St, Elko, NV

During World War II, a man persuaded to live on an isolated island and spot aircraft finds himself responsible for a teacher and several students, all female. Join us behind the Museum in the City...

2021 Rural Nevada EMS Conference Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 Moren Way, Elko, NV 89801

Come join us for the 30th Annual Rural Nevada EMS Conference hosted by the UNR Med's Nevada Office of Rural Health