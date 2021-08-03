Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elko, NV

Elko calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 2 days ago

(ELKO, NV) Live events are lining up on the Elko calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elko:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gmmlc_0bGQkMey00

Stevie Stone

Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 Commercial St, Elko, NV

Stevie Stone and Twistello at Club Silver Dollar at 2021-08-07

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNlHI_0bGQkMey00

MSHA Surface New Miner – Day 2

Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 204 Cottonwood Dr, Elko, NV

MSHA New Miner is a 24 hour course taught. in two 12 hr days. Attendance requires a computer/device with a working webcam and speakers. We suggest testing your device prior to class to assure...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yURsa_0bGQkMey00

Lamoille Farmer's Market — Lotspeich Family Farm

Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: Lamoille, NV

Take the scenic drive out to the Lamoille Schoolhouse and join us for this month’s Lamoille Farmer’s Market! As always, we’ll have a great selection of fresh, seasonal produce and you can...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqbC2_0bGQkMey00

Classic Film Fest in the Park - Father Goose, 1964

Elko, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1515 Idaho St, Elko, NV

During World War II, a man persuaded to live on an isolated island and spot aircraft finds himself responsible for a teacher and several students, all female. Join us behind the Museum in the City...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtMcZ_0bGQkMey00

2021 Rural Nevada EMS Conference

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 Moren Way, Elko, NV 89801

Come join us for the 30th Annual Rural Nevada EMS Conference hosted by the UNR Med's Nevada Office of Rural Health

Learn More

Comments / 0

Elko Updates

Elko Updates

Elko, NV
100
Followers
341
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elko, NV
Elko, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv Stevie Stone#Club Silver Dollar#The Unr Med
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pacifica, CAPosted by
The Pacifica Post

Pacifica events coming soon

1. Montara Mountain Boys; 2. Daily Morning Coffee at the Senior Center; 3. Pacifica Runners Tiki Trot 5K & Tiny Tiki Dash 2021 (In person & Virtual); 4. Jahny Wallz; 5. Yoga Recharge in an Exotic Orchid Garden (8/15);
Beaufort County, SCblufftontoday.com

Sun City events

Events open to Sun City residents only; subject to change and updates will be posted to www.SunCityHiltonHead.org. By appointment only; please call 255-6880 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Riverbend, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Soundwaves Wednesday. Hidden Cypress and Lakehouse outdoor pools, 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Beaufort County Bookmobile. Riverbend...
Festivaltelegraphherald.com

Weekend Buzz: 5 local events to check out

Today through Sunday, Founders Park, Elkader, Iowa. Carnival, parade, farmers market, food vendors, beer tent, live music, fireworks and free sweet corn. Admission is charged for some events. $10 for unlimited rides carnival wrist band; $1 for individual ride tickets. More information: www.elkadersweetcorndays.net. Great Jones County Fair. Today through Sunday,...
FestivalPlainsman

Ravine Lake 2021 Summer Festival

After a COVID-imposed hiatus last year, the Ravine Lake Summer Festival returned Friday, with a broad selection of vendors set up in the relaxing atmosphere of Ravine Lake. The Festival continues today, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy