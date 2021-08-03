Elko calendar: Coming events
(ELKO, NV) Live events are lining up on the Elko calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elko:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 400 Commercial St, Elko, NV
Stevie Stone and Twistello at Club Silver Dollar at 2021-08-07
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Address: 204 Cottonwood Dr, Elko, NV
MSHA New Miner is a 24 hour course taught. in two 12 hr days. Attendance requires a computer/device with a working webcam and speakers. We suggest testing your device prior to class to assure...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Address: Lamoille, NV
Take the scenic drive out to the Lamoille Schoolhouse and join us for this month’s Lamoille Farmer’s Market! As always, we’ll have a great selection of fresh, seasonal produce and you can...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 1515 Idaho St, Elko, NV
During World War II, a man persuaded to live on an isolated island and spot aircraft finds himself responsible for a teacher and several students, all female. Join us behind the Museum in the City...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 700 Moren Way, Elko, NV 89801
Come join us for the 30th Annual Rural Nevada EMS Conference hosted by the UNR Med's Nevada Office of Rural Health
