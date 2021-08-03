Coming soon: Bay City events

(BAY CITY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Bay City calendar.

Library Mini Golf Bay City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 7th St, Bay City, TX

Join Nana’s House of Treats“Treat Trailer” at the Bay City Library Mini Golf Event Saturday Aug 14,2021 from 10 am to 4 pm

Old Ocean Open Interviews Sweeny, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Old Ocean Open Interviews is on Facebook. To connect with Old Ocean Open Interviews, join Facebook today.

Fish Prints - Matagorda, TX 2021 Matagorda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6430 FM2031, Matagorda, TX

Learn about the ancient art of gyotaku in this hands on art activity. Make a souvenir t-shirt or reusable bag to take home!

Dueling Pianos Event Bay City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 7th St, Bay City, TX

The MRMC Foundation and the Bay City ISD Education Foundation are teaming up to bring you a Dueling Pianos event featuring top musicians from Howl at the Moon!

Church Garage Sale Sweeny, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 207 E 1st St, Sweeny, TX

Join us for our annual church garage sale in the Family Life Center