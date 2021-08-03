Cancel
Bay City, TX

Coming soon: Bay City events

Bay City News Beat
 2 days ago

(BAY CITY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Bay City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bay City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUjY7_0bGQkKtW00

Library Mini Golf

Bay City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 7th St, Bay City, TX

Join Nana’s House of Treats“Treat Trailer” at the Bay City Library Mini Golf Event Saturday Aug 14,2021 from 10 am to 4 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JnalK_0bGQkKtW00

Old Ocean Open Interviews

Sweeny, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Old Ocean Open Interviews is on Facebook. To connect with Old Ocean Open Interviews, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AnSO_0bGQkKtW00

Fish Prints - Matagorda, TX 2021

Matagorda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6430 FM2031, Matagorda, TX

Learn about the ancient art of gyotaku in this hands on art activity. Make a souvenir t-shirt or reusable bag to take home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ByzLE_0bGQkKtW00

Dueling Pianos Event

Bay City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 7th St, Bay City, TX

The MRMC Foundation and the Bay City ISD Education Foundation are teaming up to bring you a Dueling Pianos event featuring top musicians from Howl at the Moon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWVGJ_0bGQkKtW00

Church Garage Sale

Sweeny, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 207 E 1st St, Sweeny, TX

Join us for our annual church garage sale in the Family Life Center

ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

