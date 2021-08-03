Cancel
Buffalo, MN

Live events Buffalo — what’s coming up

Posted by 
 2 days ago

(BUFFALO, MN) Buffalo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Buffalo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l71gp_0bGQkI8400

You CAN Pickle That! Pickling Seminar $15

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Have you ever wondered how to properly preserve the abundance of your garden produce or savor the delicious fresh tasting Farmer's Market vegetables? We'll show you just how quick and easy it is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UZcF_0bGQkI8400

Canvas Painting at Bison Creek!

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1207 MN-25, Buffalo, MN

Join ARTaround at Bison Creek for a fun evening painting your own Wilderness Canoe masterpiece! Gather your friends/family and get out of the house to get creative. No Experience Necessary...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otDQn_0bGQkI8400

Buffalo American Legion Car Cruise-In

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 304 10th Ave S, Buffalo, MN

This event listing provided for the Buffalo community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JwuA2_0bGQkI8400

Art & Craft Festival

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 205 Central Ave, Buffalo, MN

The 38th Annual Art & Craft Festival will fill the downtown streets with over 150 artisans. This annual event has been attracting thousands of people over the years to see quality, unique, only...

Teenage Chef Camp: Sushi & Teppanyaki Cooking Class $75

Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Teenagers unite! In this one day cooking bootcamp teenagers will prepare a scrumptious sushi and teppanyaki style meal. Our sushi feast is based on fresh produce, fresh seasonings, fine meats and...

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo, MN
61
Followers
312
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

