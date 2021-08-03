Live events Buffalo — what’s coming up

(BUFFALO, MN) Buffalo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Buffalo:

You CAN Pickle That! Pickling Seminar $15 Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Have you ever wondered how to properly preserve the abundance of your garden produce or savor the delicious fresh tasting Farmer's Market vegetables? We'll show you just how quick and easy it is...

Canvas Painting at Bison Creek! Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1207 MN-25, Buffalo, MN

Join ARTaround at Bison Creek for a fun evening painting your own Wilderness Canoe masterpiece! Gather your friends/family and get out of the house to get creative. No Experience Necessary...

Buffalo American Legion Car Cruise-In Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 304 10th Ave S, Buffalo, MN

This event listing provided for the Buffalo community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Art & Craft Festival Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 205 Central Ave, Buffalo, MN

The 38th Annual Art & Craft Festival will fill the downtown streets with over 150 artisans. This annual event has been attracting thousands of people over the years to see quality, unique, only...

Teenage Chef Camp: Sushi & Teppanyaki Cooking Class $75 Buffalo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Teenagers unite! In this one day cooking bootcamp teenagers will prepare a scrumptious sushi and teppanyaki style meal. Our sushi feast is based on fresh produce, fresh seasonings, fine meats and...