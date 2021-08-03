Cancel
Aberdeen, WA

What’s up Aberdeen: Local events calendar

Aberdeen Updates
 2 days ago

(ABERDEEN, WA) Aberdeen has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Aberdeen area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YAPU_0bGQkFTt00

2021 National Night Out

Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 215 10th St, Hoquiam, WA

OUTDOOR BURN BAN REMAINS IN EFFECT The complete burn ban enacted Friday, July 2, 2021 by the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments is still in effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfNKd_0bGQkFTt00

Flagger Cerification Class

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1620 Edward P Smith Dr, Aberdeen, WA

YOU MUST COMPLETE ALL THE INFORMATION ON THE REGISTRATION FORM INCLUDING: PHONE NUMBER, DRIVERS LICENSE NUMBER, BIRTHDATE (MUST BE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OLD), AND IF THIS IS A RECERT (CARD MUST NOT BE...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZuf8_0bGQkFTt00

Ladies Wine & Golf

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 5300 Central Park Dr, Aberdeen, WA

Ladies! Get together and have a glass of wine while our Pro, Brian Davis helps teaches you about golf! Beginning…\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Acr6R_0bGQkFTt00

Homesick In The Head

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 617 West Curtis Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520

Live Stand Up Comedy By The Harbor's Own Josh Springer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XucQl_0bGQkFTt00

Take a Hack Against ALS Charity Golf Tournament

Cosmopolis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 2200 1st St, Cosmopolis, WA

Find out what’s on in Cosmopolis, There are countless events in Cosmopolis from genres like comedy, art, food to festivals; you can find your pick and have the best time of your life. Check out...

Aberdeen Updates

With Aberdeen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

