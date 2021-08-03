What’s up Aberdeen: Local events calendar

(ABERDEEN, WA) Aberdeen has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Aberdeen area:

2021 National Night Out Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 215 10th St, Hoquiam, WA

Flagger Cerification Class Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1620 Edward P Smith Dr, Aberdeen, WA

YOU MUST COMPLETE ALL THE INFORMATION ON THE REGISTRATION FORM INCLUDING: PHONE NUMBER, DRIVERS LICENSE NUMBER, BIRTHDATE (MUST BE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OLD), AND IF THIS IS A RECERT (CARD MUST NOT BE...

Ladies Wine & Golf Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 5300 Central Park Dr, Aberdeen, WA

Ladies! Get together and have a glass of wine while our Pro, Brian Davis helps teaches you about golf! Beginning…



Homesick In The Head Aberdeen, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 617 West Curtis Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520

Live Stand Up Comedy By The Harbor's Own Josh Springer!

Take a Hack Against ALS Charity Golf Tournament Cosmopolis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 2200 1st St, Cosmopolis, WA

