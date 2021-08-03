Coming soon: Sikeston events

(SIKESTON, MO) Sikeston is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sikeston:

Exhibit of Lewis & Clark First Steps Into the Louisiana Purchase Charleston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 Drake St I-57 ex. 10, Charleston, MO

Dedication of visitor's exhibit featuring flags of the three nations flown over the area with murals depicting journal entries recorded during voyagers' encampment. This exhibit also features a...

Adult Bible Study Group Sikeston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us for a study of Revelation. Bring your Bible or use one of ours. All are welcome!

SchoolFest 2021 Sikeston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Free school supplies and backpacks to the first 1000 children who attend! This event is hosted by area churches, and local civic clubs. Supplies are not limited to Sikeston students - other...

SRC Golf Tournament Sikeston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Scramble hunter is the newest golf resource to search for, or promote golf scrambles in your area. Scramble Hunter was created to make finding and promoting scrambles easier. Play golf the fun...

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1220 N Ingram Rd, Sikeston, MO

The All-Inclusive Chute Club is a private, air-conditioned area of the Rodeo open to adults 21+. Purchase includes general admission and an In the Dirt Band Open bar compliments of Anheuser-Busch...