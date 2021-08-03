Radford events calendar

(RADFORD, VA) Live events are coming to Radford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Radford area:

Minister Becky and Ronnie Trammell Radford, VA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Minister Becky Trammell will be preaching and Brother Ronnie Trammell will be singing.

Lamplighters Big Book Sale! Radford, VA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 30 W Main St, Radford, VA

Library events are sponsored by our Lamplighters, volunteers who raise money for the library. The primary fundraiser for the Lamplighters is the Lamplighter Big Book Sale, and this book sale is...

Thursday Tunes - Drew Dodson Radford, VA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 2nd St, Radford, VA

Drew will be performing his wide variety of covers spanning multiple genres. Drew is sure to entertain while you enjoy a full range of Long Way Brewing beverages! You may also like the following...

West End Wednesdays Radford, VA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 600 Unruh Dr, Radford, VA

West End Wednesdays returns to lawn of Glencoe Mansion Museum & Gallery Wednesday August 11th from 5:30-8pm! This free & family friendly event features live music, on site food from, local artisan...

Triwizard TriMile Trail Race Radford, VA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 49 Berkley Williams Dr, Radford, VA

Calling all wizards of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin! Do YOU have the courage, strength and power to conquer the Potter in the Park 2021 Triwizard TriMile Race? TIME TO VENTURE...