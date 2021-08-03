Cancel
Radford, VA

Radford events calendar

Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 2 days ago

(RADFORD, VA) Live events are coming to Radford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Radford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6GYb_0bGQkCpi00

Minister Becky and Ronnie Trammell

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Minister Becky Trammell will be preaching and Brother Ronnie Trammell will be singing.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaIFn_0bGQkCpi00

Lamplighters Big Book Sale!

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 30 W Main St, Radford, VA

Library events are sponsored by our Lamplighters, volunteers who raise money for the library. The primary fundraiser for the Lamplighters is the Lamplighter Big Book Sale, and this book sale is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IbbTd_0bGQkCpi00

Thursday Tunes - Drew Dodson

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 2nd St, Radford, VA

Drew will be performing his wide variety of covers spanning multiple genres. Drew is sure to entertain while you enjoy a full range of Long Way Brewing beverages! You may also like the following...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaQnl_0bGQkCpi00

West End Wednesdays

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 600 Unruh Dr, Radford, VA

West End Wednesdays returns to lawn of Glencoe Mansion Museum & Gallery Wednesday August 11th from 5:30-8pm! This free & family friendly event features live music, on site food from, local artisan...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qwr4_0bGQkCpi00

Triwizard TriMile Trail Race

Radford, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 49 Berkley Williams Dr, Radford, VA

Calling all wizards of Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin! Do YOU have the courage, strength and power to conquer the Potter in the Park 2021 Triwizard TriMile Race? TIME TO VENTURE...

Learn More

Radford, VA
