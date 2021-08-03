Cancel
East Liverpool, OH

East Liverpool calendar: Events coming up

East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 2 days ago

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) East Liverpool has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around East Liverpool:

Regular Board Meeting

Wellsville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1200 Main St, Wellsville, OH

This is a Regular Meeting for the Buckeye Water District

Chester Fest with River City Praise & more!

Chester, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 375 W Carolina Ave, Chester, WV

ChesterFest is from Noon to 8PM at the Chester City Park in Chester, WV. River City Praise will be at 12:45PM From the ChesterFest Page: Join us at Chesterfest for an amazing day of live Christian...

Community Covid 19 Vaccine Clinic

East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

We are hosting a vaccine clinic for students & community members ages 12 and up at the East Liverpool High School Auditorium on August 3rd from 12-1 p.m. The East Liverpool Health Department will...

A Day in the Life of a Civil War Soldier

East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 12021 Echo Dell Rd, East Liverpool, OH

Join us as we welcome Ken Meek and local historian Tim Brookes in conjunction with Village Comes Alive. Ken will be presenting the day and life of a civil war Soldier, how they slept, what they...

Flesh and Blood Road to Nationals Qualifier Event

East Liverpool, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Maine Blvd, East Liverpool, OH

Critical Games and Hobbies is proud to host a Road to Nationals Qualifier event on Saturday, August 28th located at the East Liverpool Community Center Main Hall! Doors open at 9am, with player...

East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool, OH
With East Liverpool Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

