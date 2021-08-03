Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campbellsville, KY

Campbellsville calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 2 days ago

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Campbellsville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Campbellsville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36AHMz_0bGQjzbk00

Crafternoon: Bad Hair Day

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Meet us in the TCPL Community Room August 26th for Crafternoon: Bad Hair Day, where you will learn the art of line drawing.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAasw_0bGQjzbk00

Chair Yoga

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Join class leader Cheryl Crenshaw for this perfect low impact workout! This summer, we will offer this class in-person.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThCLI_0bGQjzbk00

Back to School Bingo

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Join us for one of our favorite annual programs: Back to School Bingo!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HkD3_0bGQjzbk00

Game Night for Teens & Tweens

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Teens! Join us in the TCPL Community Room for the first game night of the year!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ceWU_0bGQjzbk00

Chapter Chat: Holes

Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Chapter Chat will meet in the TCPL Young Adult Room twice each month. The August book selection is Holes, a modern classic by Louis Sachar!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville, KY
133
Followers
323
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Campbellsville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Campbellsville, KY
Government
City
Campbellsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Sachar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#School Bingo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy