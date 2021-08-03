Campbellsville calendar: Coming events

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Campbellsville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Campbellsville area:

Crafternoon: Bad Hair Day Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Meet us in the TCPL Community Room August 26th for Crafternoon: Bad Hair Day, where you will learn the art of line drawing.

Chair Yoga Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Join class leader Cheryl Crenshaw for this perfect low impact workout! This summer, we will offer this class in-person.

Back to School Bingo Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Join us for one of our favorite annual programs: Back to School Bingo!

Game Night for Teens & Tweens Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Teens! Join us in the TCPL Community Room for the first game night of the year!

Chapter Chat: Holes Campbellsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1316 East Broadway Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Chapter Chat will meet in the TCPL Young Adult Room twice each month. The August book selection is Holes, a modern classic by Louis Sachar!