Texas A&M moves up in CBS Sports preseason top 25 rankings

By Jeff Tarpley
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M moved up two spots in cbssports.com's pre season top 25 to the seventh spot, just behind Iowa State and ahead of North Carolina. The Aggies also come in third among all Southeastern Conference teams with top ranked Alabama and fifth ranked Georgia ahead of them. The next highest team out of the league is 12th rated Florida. Future conference members Oklahoma and Texas come in third and 19th, respectively.

