Easton events coming soon

(EASTON, MD) Live events are coming to Easton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Easton area:

Oyster Reef Ball Build — ShoreRivers Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 975 Port St, Easton, MD

Please join ShoreRivers and Coastal Conservation Association Maryland for another round of oyster reef ball builds this summer! Join us Saturday, August 7, from 9:00am-12:00pm at Easton Point...

Eastern Shore Amputee Support Group Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 202 Peachblossom Rd, Easton, MD

We are a small group of amputees who live around Easton, MD, and who believe that the Eastern Shore has ... Read More

PAINT A DAY Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 106 South St, Easton, MD

Aug 5,12,19 – SUMMER CHALLENGE via Zoom-A Paint a day for 14 days. 10am-12N. Academy Art Museum, Easton. www.academyartmuseum.org or410-822-2787.



Hackensaw Boys Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 40 E Dover St, Easton, MD

Hackensaw Boys Thursday, August 12, 2021 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. The Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion 218 N. Washington Street Easton, MD

Chamber Board of Directors Strategic Planning Board Retreat Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 101 E Dover St, Easton, MD

Talbot County Chamber of Commerce span 111 N. West Street, Easton, MD 21601 span 410.822.4653 span info@talbotchamber.org