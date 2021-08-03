Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, MD

Easton events coming soon

Posted by 
Easton Dispatch
Easton Dispatch
 2 days ago

(EASTON, MD) Live events are coming to Easton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Easton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476MRr_0bGQjv4q00

Oyster Reef Ball Build — ShoreRivers

Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 975 Port St, Easton, MD

Please join ShoreRivers and Coastal Conservation Association Maryland for another round of oyster reef ball builds this summer! Join us Saturday, August 7, from 9:00am-12:00pm at Easton Point...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QejS_0bGQjv4q00

Eastern Shore Amputee Support Group

Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 202 Peachblossom Rd, Easton, MD

We are a small group of amputees who live around Easton, MD, and who believe that the Eastern Shore has ... Read More

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icSoE_0bGQjv4q00

PAINT A DAY

Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 106 South St, Easton, MD

Aug 5,12,19 – SUMMER CHALLENGE via Zoom-A Paint a day for 14 days. 10am-12N. Academy Art Museum, Easton. www.academyartmuseum.org or410-822-2787.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5zOp_0bGQjv4q00

Hackensaw Boys

Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 40 E Dover St, Easton, MD

Hackensaw Boys Thursday, August 12, 2021 Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m. The Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion 218 N. Washington Street Easton, MD

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Vn7w_0bGQjv4q00

Chamber Board of Directors Strategic Planning Board Retreat

Easton, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 101 E Dover St, Easton, MD

Talbot County Chamber of Commerce span 111 N. West Street, Easton, MD 21601 span 410.822.4653 span info@talbotchamber.org

Learn More

Comments / 0

Easton Dispatch

Easton Dispatch

Easton, MD
101
Followers
323
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Easton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Easton, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Shorerivers#Md Aug 5 12 19#Zoom A Paint#Academy Art Museum#The Avalon Foundation#Md Starts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy