What’s up Berea: Local events calendar

(BEREA, KY) Live events are coming to Berea.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Berea:

Dwell Retreat for Foster & Adoptive Moms Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 S Main St North, Berea, KY

Be the Village is so excited to host our first retreat for foster, adoptive, and kinship moms in Southern and Central Kentucky. The retreat will be held at the beautiful Historic Boone Tavern...

Farm to Tavern Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 100 S Main St North, Berea, KY

Join the Farm Store Team at the Boone Tavern for grilling in the garden. Located in the lovely gardens behind the historic Boone Tavern. We will be grilling Farm Store created Jalapeno Cheddar...

Bonus Camp Week Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 60 Old Wallaceton Rd, Berea, KY

Join us for another week of fun! Where your child will have a blast learning new skills, having fun, and making friends! You don't want to miss this interactive week! Register TODAY at...

Berea Farmers Market Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Fee Park, 401 Chestnut St, Berea, KY

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 1 - October 31, 2021 Saturdays, 9:00am - 1:00pmTuesdays, 4:00pm - 7:00pm Location: Fee Park, 401 Chestnut St, Berea, KY

Annual Celebration of Traditional Music Berea, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 101 Chestnut St, Berea, KY

CTM Home 2020 CTM Performers CTM Photo Galleries 2020 CTM Schedule CTM History Berea Sound Archives Our next Celebration of Traditional Music will take place October 15-17, 2021! The Celebration...