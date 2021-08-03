Live events Hillsboro — what’s coming up

(HILLSBORO, OH) Hillsboro is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hillsboro:

Chief Logan Roundtable (Highland County) Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 155 W Walnut St, Hillsboro, OH

Chief Logan Roundtable (Highland County) When: First Thursday of every month Where: Hillsboro Church of Christ Time: 7:00 PM Check out the Chief Logan page for all events and information!



Classics Diner Cruise In Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1581 N High St #9495, Hillsboro, OH

We are not the host just helping to promote the event. Contact Classics Diner at 1(937) 661-6113 or Chazziz DJ Service for more Information

7th Annual Glow Run Leesburg, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

7th Annual Glow Run Leesburg's favorite fitness event is back! All proceeds, as usual, benefit the girls' boys' Fairfield Local High School Cross Country

Global Leadership Summit Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6250 US-62, Hillsboro, OH

LIVE HD telecast at GNG You will experience two days of rich, high-impact, inspiring sessions, and learn from a diverse faculty who will share their wisdom and practical perspective to support you...

August Concealed Handgun Class Hillsboro, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 313 Chillicothe Ave, Hillsboro, OH

This course exceeds the requirements for the state of Ohio. This class discusses equipment, techniques, and legal information regarding concealed handgun use in Ohio and much more! Lunch is...