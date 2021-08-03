Live events Brookhaven — what’s coming up

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Brookhaven has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brookhaven:

MSYBBA 2021/2022 season kick off Hazlehurst, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

$5 gate fee for everyone but contestants and 6yrs old and under. Entry fee $50 for bull riding and $45 for barrel racing per preformance

Core Qualifying Class Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1213 Hampton Dr, Brookhaven, MS

Please join us for a Core Qualifying Class Saturday, August 28, at the Hampton Inn in Brookhaven, MS. This class will cover an introduction to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Best Management...

SMCC BASEBALL SHOWCASE Summit, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1156 College Dr, Summit, MS

Pro style baseball showcase that will consist of 60 yard dash, defensive workouts, batting practice, and bullpens. Exit velocities, 60 times, arm strength velocities will be charted and available...

Introduction to Sewing: Session II Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1100 Industrial Park Rd NE, Brookhaven, MS

Introduction to Sewing: Session II is on Facebook. To connect with Introduction to Sewing: Session II, join Facebook today.

Industrial Welding Wesson, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

A structural fitter fabricates, fits, and installs steel or other metal components for ships, buildings, or any other assembled machines or structures. Recently, the demand for Structural Fitters...