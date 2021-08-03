Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookhaven, MS

Live events Brookhaven — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Brookhaven News Beat
Brookhaven News Beat
 2 days ago

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Brookhaven has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brookhaven:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpFce_0bGQjfCS00

MSYBBA 2021/2022 season kick off

Hazlehurst, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

$5 gate fee for everyone but contestants and 6yrs old and under. Entry fee $50 for bull riding and $45 for barrel racing per preformance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUSPy_0bGQjfCS00

Core Qualifying Class

Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1213 Hampton Dr, Brookhaven, MS

Please join us for a Core Qualifying Class Saturday, August 28, at the Hampton Inn in Brookhaven, MS. This class will cover an introduction to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Best Management...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2JAS_0bGQjfCS00

SMCC BASEBALL SHOWCASE

Summit, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1156 College Dr, Summit, MS

Pro style baseball showcase that will consist of 60 yard dash, defensive workouts, batting practice, and bullpens. Exit velocities, 60 times, arm strength velocities will be charted and available...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7j0O_0bGQjfCS00

Introduction to Sewing: Session II

Brookhaven, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1100 Industrial Park Rd NE, Brookhaven, MS

Introduction to Sewing: Session II is on Facebook. To connect with Introduction to Sewing: Session II, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xAly_0bGQjfCS00

Industrial Welding

Wesson, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

A structural fitter fabricates, fits, and installs steel or other metal components for ships, buildings, or any other assembled machines or structures. Recently, the demand for Structural Fitters...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven, MS
190
Followers
327
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summit, MS
Brookhaven, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Brookhaven, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hampton Inn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. “The...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."

Comments / 0

Community Policy