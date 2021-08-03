Live events on the horizon in Batesville

(BATESVILLE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Batesville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Batesville:

Vacation Bible School – Concrete and Cranes Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2655 Heber Springs Rd, Batesville, AR

This summer kids will discover that Jesus' love provides a foundation that lasts. They'll learn to be wise builders who continue in what they've learned and firmly believe. And they will discover...

Hunter Education Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Register with Arkansas Game & Fish >> This free class sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is required for anyone born after 1968. To hunt in Arkansas, you must complete a hunter...

Blazing Saddles (R) 1974 Tickets On Sale @ www.oaksvipcinema.com Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2250 Harrison St, Batesville, AR

Blazing Saddles (R) 1974 Tickets On Sale @ www.oaksvipcinema.com The Ultimate Western Spoof. A town where everyone seems to be named Johnson is in the way of the railroad. In order to grab their...

2021 W.A.T.L. Summer South Regional Tournament Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 177 E Main St, Batesville, AR

2021 WATL SUMMER REGIONAL Tournament. Standard Hatchet, Duals, and Big Axe.

Kids Yoga at Maxfield Park Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: Batesville, AR

Join Yoga 7 Studios at #MaxfieldPark for KIDS YOGA! Sessions are FREE but donations will be accepted. Come out + enjoy Maxfield Park and downtown Batesville.