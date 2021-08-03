Cancel
Batesville, AR

Live events on the horizon in Batesville

(BATESVILLE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Batesville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Batesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpFeo_0bGQjYyF00

Vacation Bible School – Concrete and Cranes

Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2655 Heber Springs Rd, Batesville, AR

This summer kids will discover that Jesus' love provides a foundation that lasts. They'll learn to be wise builders who continue in what they've learned and firmly believe. And they will discover...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUhr2_0bGQjYyF00

Hunter Education

Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Register with Arkansas Game & Fish >> This free class sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is required for anyone born after 1968. To hunt in Arkansas, you must complete a hunter...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kp79w_0bGQjYyF00

Blazing Saddles (R) 1974 Tickets On Sale @ www.oaksvipcinema.com

Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2250 Harrison St, Batesville, AR

Blazing Saddles (R) 1974 Tickets On Sale @ www.oaksvipcinema.com The Ultimate Western Spoof. A town where everyone seems to be named Johnson is in the way of the railroad. In order to grab their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EmVax_0bGQjYyF00

2021 W.A.T.L. Summer South Regional Tournament

Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 177 E Main St, Batesville, AR

2021 WATL SUMMER REGIONAL Tournament. Standard Hatchet, Duals, and Big Axe.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQ7sY_0bGQjYyF00

Kids Yoga at Maxfield Park

Batesville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: Batesville, AR

Join Yoga 7 Studios at #MaxfieldPark for KIDS YOGA! Sessions are FREE but donations will be accepted. Come out + enjoy Maxfield Park and downtown Batesville.

Learn More

