Athens, TX

Athens calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Athens Journal
Athens Journal
 2 days ago

(ATHENS, TX) Live events are coming to Athens.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Athens area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Per4m_0bGQjP1i00

Propagation Workshop

Athens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1601 Patterson Rd, Athens, TX

There will be a Propagation Workshop starting at 6 pm Saturday, Aug. 14. Jeanne Brown of Holder Hill Farm will be teaching the class, which promises to provide a wealth of information. The cost...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8OhJ_0bGQjP1i00

Grandview Varsity Football @ Malakoff

Malakoff, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 15201 FM3062, Malakoff, TX

The Malakoff (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Grandview (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dwhu9_0bGQjP1i00

Dakota Ritter

Athens, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 209 East Tyler Street, Athens, TX 75751

GigFinesse presents Dakota Ritter at The Texan on August 5, 2021. Show starts at 7pm. BYOB. Food Truck will be on sight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E3xsA_0bGQjP1i00

IT'S MY TIME

Athens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 6829 FM317, Athens, TX

IT'S MY TIME : SOUTHWESTERN UNION CONFERENCE PATHFINDER CAMPOREE 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mmmu9_0bGQjP1i00

Graveside service

Athens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: S Prairieville St, Athens, TX

Here is Dolores E. Lee’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Athens Journal

Athens Journal

Athens, TX
