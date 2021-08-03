Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Two UGA players named among SEC's 10 best prospects for 2022 NFL Draft

By Kipp Adams
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutlets continue to take an early look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft, which figures to once again be stocked with Southeastern Conference stars. That's because the SEC has had more players drafted for the past 15 years, with 65 players selected in this year's draft, breaking the record set by the conference in the 2019 NFL Draft. This week, Pro Football Focus provided its take on the 10 top SEC players to watch for the 2022 NFL Draft, and Georgia had two players make the list.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#2022 Nfl Draft#Sec#American Football#Uga#Sec#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
Alabama StateScarlet Nation

'This kid can fly': What Alabama is getting with its latest commit

The hype surrounding Kobe Prentice began to take off shortly after he did. The speedy receiver turned heads at an Alabama camp last month, posting a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash. His recruitment only accelerated from there. Prentice committed to Maryland in late June before receiving a confirmed offer...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Fans All Said The Same Thing About Najee Harris During Steelers-Cowboys Game

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first game of the 2021 season. Well, kind of. The Steelers and Cowboys faced off in the Hall of Fame Game – the first preseason game of the new season. While it’s not as sexy as a regular season game, it does highlight the fact that (real) football is close.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Are Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Linebacker

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly expected to meet with veteran linebacker K.J. Wright, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. If Jon Gruden and the Raiders front office can land the 11th-year free agent, they’ll gain some much-needed depth at the LB position. As mentioned by Schefter, a transition over...
NFLESPN

DeAndre Hopkins among players to react to NFL's vaccine memo to teams

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins deleted a tweet Thursday afternoon shortly after posting it that said he would "question" his future in the NFL if it meant not getting the COVID-19 vaccine could potentially hurt his team's chances in 2021. Hopkins' tweet came in the wake of an NFL...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Lions one-two punch may be among the NFL’s best

The Detroit Lions have several questions to be answered this season. However, their one-two punch in the backfield may be among the best in the NFL. The pads are now on and the real test will begin. Make no mistake about it, there is no such thing as an ‘easy’ NFL practice. But full pads and contact is a different animal than helmets and shorts.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Unsung Vikings WR Tapped as Potential Candidate to Make Team

The Minnesota Vikings employ 11 wide receivers on the training camp roster. That might sound like a vast array of names, but the amount is pretty standard for NFL teams in the pre-preseason. These are the pass-catchers in alphabetical order:. Chad Beebe. Dan Chisena. Justin Jefferson. Olabisi Johnson. Myron Mitchell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy