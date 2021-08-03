Two UGA players named among SEC's 10 best prospects for 2022 NFL Draft

Outlets continue to take an early look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft, which figures to once again be stocked with Southeastern Conference stars. That's because the SEC has had more players drafted for the past 15 years, with 65 players selected in this year's draft, breaking the record set by the conference in the 2019 NFL Draft. This week, Pro Football Focus provided its take on the 10 top SEC players to watch for the 2022 NFL Draft, and Georgia had two players make the list.