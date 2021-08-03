Cancel
Alexandria, MN

What’s up Alexandria: Local events calendar

Alexandria News Watch
(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Alexandria has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alexandria:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Urc3_0bGQjJya00

Music in the Gardens-Mick Sterling

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 205 3rd Ave W, Alexandria, MN

Get in a Billy Joel state of mind with Mick Sterling on Friday, August 6! Gates open at 6:00 pm and the music starts at 6:30. You can choose from Gar Wood seating, putting you right up front near...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUGt1_0bGQjJya00

Drop In Tennis

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 4300 Pioneer Rd SE, Alexandria, MN

Play with whomever shows up! No registration or fee. Socialize, exercise and meet friends and make new friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9nFz_0bGQjJya00

August 23-September 3 Driver’s Education (via Zoom)

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1417 Broadway St, Alexandria, MN

3 hours @ $160.00 Class is held via the ZOOM teleconference app August 23rd- September 3rd 9:00A.M.-12:00P.M. Students must have a working video camera with their computer. Class is Monday-Friday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nOTo_0bGQjJya00

Alexandria, MN Concealed Carry Class

Alexandria, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 310 50th Avenue West, Alexandria, MN 56308

This concealed carry class fulfills all training requirements for a Minnesota Permit to Carry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25z50t_0bGQjJya00

Youth Day

Alexandria, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6533 County Rd 87, Alexandria, MN

The Youth Outdoor Activity Day is a free family friendly event intended to provide youth a fun environment in which to learn about outdoor recreation. The event includes trap shooting, archery...

